Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $77.92 Average PT from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.92.

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,755 shares of company stock worth $6,715,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 265,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

