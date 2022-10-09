Progressive Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 2.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded down $16.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.80. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.38.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

