Progressive Investment Management Corp Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 56.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $444,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

NYSE NKE traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,554,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.