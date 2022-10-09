Progressive Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $24.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,685.16. 443,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,895.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,007.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.22 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,528.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.