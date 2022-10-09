Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.09 million and $298.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00601044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00257037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005387 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008627 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,818,356,329 coins and its circulating supply is 1,615,265,528 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is https://reddit.com/r/projectpai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project Pai (PAI) is a cryptocurrency . Project Pai has a current supply of 1,818,278,719 with 1,615,187,917.9700427 in circulation. The last known price of Project Pai is 0.00080908 USD and is up 17.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,437.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://projectpai.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

