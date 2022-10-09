ProjectOasis Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (OASIS)

ProjectOasis (OASIS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. ProjectOasis has a total market capitalization of $249,823.00 and $23,862.00 worth of ProjectOasis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProjectOasis has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProjectOasis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProjectOasis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ProjectOasis Token Profile

ProjectOasis was first traded on October 13th, 2021. The official website for ProjectOasis is projectoasis.io. ProjectOasis’ official Twitter account is @projectoasis_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProjectOasis’ official message board is projectoasis.medium.com.

ProjectOasis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ProjectOasis (OASIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ProjectOasis has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ProjectOasis is 0.05958819 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,836.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://projectoasis.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProjectOasis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProjectOasis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProjectOasis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProjectOasis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProjectOasis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.