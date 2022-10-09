Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) PT Raised to €95.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Prosus stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prosus has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

