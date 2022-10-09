PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $24,496.64 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $24,496.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PubMatic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.83. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

