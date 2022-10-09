Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $14.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COP. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 410,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,509.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,626 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

