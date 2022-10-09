RATSCOIN TEAM DAO (RATSDAO) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,754.00

RATSCOIN TEAM DAO (RATSDAO) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One RATSCOIN TEAM DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RATSCOIN TEAM DAO has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO has a market capitalization of $31,514.10 and approximately $10,754.00 worth of RATSCOIN TEAM DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RATSCOIN TEAM DAO Token Profile

RATSCOIN TEAM DAO’s launch date was July 11th, 2022. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO’s official website is ratscoin.io. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO’s official Twitter account is @ratscoinx1000 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RATSCOIN TEAM DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RATSCOIN TEAM DAO (RATSDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RATSCOIN TEAM DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RATSCOIN TEAM DAO is 0.00031263 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ratscoin.io/.”

