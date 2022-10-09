Raymond James Cuts First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $25.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BUSE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 79.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

