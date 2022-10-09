Raymond James Trims Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Price to $58.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.6 %

HWC opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.16 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

