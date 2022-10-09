Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 2,566 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 97.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $72.40 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

