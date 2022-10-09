Reinhart Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,656 shares during the quarter. EVO Payments comprises 1.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of EVO Payments worth $29,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EVOP opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 671.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $33.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $116,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,074.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $116,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,074.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,500 shares of company stock worth $2,429,140 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.