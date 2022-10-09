Reinhart Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,541 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of FMC worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

FMC Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FMC opened at $110.76 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

