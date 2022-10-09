Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $16.60 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 20.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $378.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.79 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.44%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

