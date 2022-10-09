Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 18,519 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.53% of Allison Transmission worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 91,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $2,871,000.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

