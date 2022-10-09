Reinhart Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up 1.3% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.28% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $23,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3,376.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 652,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

