Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 1,477 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in eBay by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

