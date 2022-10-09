Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 17,488 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,488 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 418.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,039,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,394,000 after acquiring an additional 839,247 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,297,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 342.5% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 348,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 269,946 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

FAF opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

