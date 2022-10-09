Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its position in UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UGI by 598.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

