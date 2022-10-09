Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Snap-on worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $209.55 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
