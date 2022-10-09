Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 58,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.23. 1,482,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,653. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.