REV3AL (REV3L) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,229.00

REV3AL (REV3L) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, REV3AL has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One REV3AL token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REV3AL has a market capitalization of $622,594.69 and $81,229.00 worth of REV3AL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

REV3AL Profile

REV3AL’s genesis date was June 15th, 2022. REV3AL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. REV3AL’s official Twitter account is @rev3altech and its Facebook page is accessible here. REV3AL’s official message board is rev3altechnology.medium.com. REV3AL’s official website is rev3al.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV3AL (REV3L) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REV3AL has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of REV3AL is 0.00855462 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $193,147.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rev3al.io.”

