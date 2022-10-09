RIFI United (RU) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

RIFI United (RU) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, RIFI United has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. RIFI United has a market capitalization of $97,494.71 and approximately $14,767.00 worth of RIFI United was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RIFI United token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RIFI United Token Profile

RIFI United’s launch date was November 8th, 2021. RIFI United’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. RIFI United’s official Twitter account is @rikkeifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RIFI United is rifiunited.io.

Buying and Selling RIFI United

According to CryptoCompare, “RIFI United (RU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RIFI United has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RIFI United is 0.00120579 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,020.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rifiunited.io/.”

