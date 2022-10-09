Ritocoin (RITO) Hits Market Cap of $66,429.37

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $66,429.37 and $6.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s genesis date was November 30th, 2019. Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,723,706,625 coins and its circulating supply is 1,711,313,992 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin. The Reddit community for Ritocoin is https://reddit.com/r/ritocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org.

Ritocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ritocoin (RITO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Ritocoin has a current supply of 1,723,585,916 with 1,711,194,326.043815 in circulation. The last known price of Ritocoin is 0.0000388 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ritocoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

