Riverview Trust Co Acquires 336 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $73.63 and a one year high of $177.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

