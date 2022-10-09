Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 5.9 %

MKSI opened at $82.87 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.50 and a 12 month high of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

