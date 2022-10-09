Riverview Trust Co Buys 672 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

ORCL stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

