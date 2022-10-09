Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 460 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE LIN opened at $273.20 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.51 and a 200-day moving average of $299.91. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

