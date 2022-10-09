Riverview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.27 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

