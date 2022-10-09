Riverview Trust Co Has $80,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $219.77 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.01 and its 200 day moving average is $254.45. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

