Riverview Trust Co Has $91,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $194.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $193.41 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.89. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

