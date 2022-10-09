Riverview Trust Co Invests $48,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Invesco by 10.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco by 15.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Invesco by 31.1% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 109.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 1,005,432 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Invesco by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $26.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

