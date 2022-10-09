Riverview Trust Co Purchases 57 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 240.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.92.

HubSpot stock opened at $282.46 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

