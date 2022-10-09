Riverview Trust Co Sells 124 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Netflix by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Netflix by 1,429.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

