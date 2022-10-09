Riverview Trust Co Sells 151 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.