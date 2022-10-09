Robert W. Baird Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $175.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Sun Communities Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $126.32 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 88,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 32.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

