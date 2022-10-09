Robust Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $64,618.57 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $64,618.57 and approximately $3,709.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Robust Token token can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00013912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Robust Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token launched on June 7th, 2021. Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,905 tokens. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @robustprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Robust Token is robustprotocol.medium.com. Robust Token’s official website is robustprotocol.fi.

Buying and Selling Robust Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Robust Token (RBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Robust Token has a current supply of 87,312.32 with 23,904.88 in circulation. The last known price of Robust Token is 2.68760443 USD and is down -14.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $686.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://robustprotocol.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.