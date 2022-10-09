ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Tops $3.06 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $675,858.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

