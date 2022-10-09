Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $15.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.56.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DNB stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -205.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -333.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.