Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.17% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $230,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $16,895,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.8 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

