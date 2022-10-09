Royal Bank of Canada Trims Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Target Price to $4.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.15.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of TWO opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.