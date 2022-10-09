Rune Shards (RXS) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Rune Shards (RXS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Rune Shards has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rune Shards has a total market capitalization of $212,921.00 and $112.00 worth of Rune Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune Shards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rune Shards Token Profile

Rune Shards’ genesis date was March 30th, 2021. Rune Shards’ total supply is 192,999,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,999,312 tokens. Rune Shards’ official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune Shards is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune Shards is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune Shards’ official website is rune.game.

Rune Shards Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune Shards (RXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune Shards has a current supply of 192,999,312.8868264 with 181,305,039.94809407 in circulation. The last known price of Rune Shards is 0.00109015 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $144.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

