Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Lowered to €30.50 at Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €33.30 ($33.98) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SZGPY. DZ Bank downgraded Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salzgitter from €43.00 ($43.88) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

