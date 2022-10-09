Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Hovde Group

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Hovde Group to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAR. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE SAR opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $250.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 155.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saratoga Investment

In related news, Director Steven M. Looney acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.