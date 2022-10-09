Scala Market Capitalization Achieves $465,962.10 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $465,962.10 and $122.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is https://reddit.com/r/scalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scala (XLA) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XLA through the process of mining. Scala has a current supply of 14,002,198,968.45 with 10,202,198,968.45 in circulation. The last known price of Scala is 0.00004465 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $24.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scalaproject.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

