Scanetchain (SWC) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

Scanetchain (SWC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Scanetchain has a market capitalization of $3,264.80 and approximately $3.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scanetchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scanetchain has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,446.35 or 1.00008059 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003553 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064240 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Scanetchain Token Profile

SWC is a token. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 tokens. Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @scanetchain_swc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io. Scanetchain’s official message board is t.me/scanetchain_news.

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain (SWC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Scanetchain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 839,506,297.2759918 in circulation. The last known price of Scanetchain is 0.00000388 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scanetchain.io/.”

