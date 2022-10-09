Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

SLB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. 15,953,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,093,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

