Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $28.14 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $772.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

